Proposed rollback on flood prevention measure raises concern in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Monday night, the Jefferson County Council voted to table Bill No. 21-1229. The bill would have changed an important requirement for new construction in a flood plain.
After devastating floods in 2015 and 2017 along the Meramec River, the county council changed the amount of water that a building project can displace from one foot to one inch. The state and national standard is one foot. The goal was to prevent future flood damage. According to Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon, the tighter restriction had unintended consequences.
"The intent was, let's try to prevent flooding but sometimes you can be too tight," he said.
Gannon said there are some road and bridge improvements that the county and MoDOT need to do but can't because the projects can't meet the stricter standards. One of the projects that can't be done is a flood control project in Festus. VFW Drive is the only way in and out of the River Hills Subdivision. But during several recent floods, the bridge over Plattin Creek has flooded, stranding residents. Jim Swyers lives in the subdivision.
"We have no fire, fire protection. Emergency services are nil. Plus, we've got people trying to get to work with 3 feet of water over the road and we're boating in and out," he said.
Bill No. 21-1229 calls for rolling back the water displacement standard to the previous level of one foot. That's very concerning to Susan Liley, with the Citizens Committee for Flood Relief. Liley has worked to get help for residents of a flood prone neighborhood in De Soto for years and worries the rollback will lead to more flooding in some parts of the county.
Liley would like the county to hold a public hearing on the proposed change so the concerns of hers and others can be voiced.
Gannon said the ordinance change has been tabled for two weeks and believes the county council will use that time to come up with a compromise.
