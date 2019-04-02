ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A proposal that would have generated money to address localized flooding and erosion problems was defeated at the polls on Tuesday.
Under the plan, which was called is Proposition S, $30 million would have been generated to allow MSD to address issues with flooding. The utility says there are 500 storm water issues throughout the St. Louis area that fall under the category of flooding and erosion.
The utility says it currently has no money to deal with such problems but says it believes it can solve all of them in the next 25 years.
“The average property owner, the average residential property owner, is being asked to pay another $2.25 a month or $27 a year,” said Brian Hoelscher with MSD before the vote.
The new rate would not have only applied to homeowners but also to non-profits, city governments, the airport and companies.
Had the proposal passed, the increased rate would have kicked in January 2020 and work on trouble spots could have started in 2021.
For more information on the plan, click here.
