CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council voted against a proposed mask mandate ordinance Tuesday.

The bill was proposed by Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, with the vote coming after numerous members of the public spoke out against it. The county health department issued an order more than two weeks ago for a mask mandate in public indoor spaces. The council voted to terminate that order, citing a recently passed state law that gives local governing bodies the ability to override such an order by majority vote. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt later obtained a temporary restraining order against the issued mandate. A mask mandate health order was also issued in St. Louis City, but it remains in place.

Clancy introduced a bill for a mask mandate ordinance, which if passed, would have made the lawsuit by Schmitt moot. The vote on Tuesday night was conducted by voice vote. Clancy asked for a roll call vote, but it was not granted, with Council Chairwoman Rita Heard-Days saying the proposed mandate ordinance did not pass.

After the vote, the council voted in support of a resolution urging residents to get vaccinated and wear masks when possible in indoor setting. The resolution also called on County Executive Sam Page to have a meeting with the council to discuss the situation with COVID-19 in depth.