COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A proposed law in Illinois would require high schools and junior highs to receive permission from Native American tribes to continue using their logo, mascot or imagery.
House Bill 4783 was filed in early February by Rep. Maurice A. West, II.
The bill would prohibit schools from using Native American nicknames or mascots unless they receive written consent from a Native American tribe based within 500 miles of the school. Consent would need to be renewed every five years.
In addition to receiving permission from the tribe, the school would be required to conduct a program on Native American culture twice a year, offer a course for students outlining Native American contributions to society and file an annual report with the State Board of Education detailing the programs offered on Native Americans.
Some local schools that would be impacted by the law are the Collinsville Kahoks, Granite City Warriors, Whiteside Warriors, Mascoutah Indians, Cahokia Comanches, Carlyle Indians and Pontiac Indians.
The bill was referred to the rules committee after its first reading on Feb. 18.
