ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As Better Together begins to hold town halls about the city-county merger plan, News 4 is taking a closer look at how a merger would work in the health departments.
Dr. Frederick Echols, the Director of Health for the City of St. Louis said the “city and the county health department already work together on a lot of health-related issues.”
While Dr. Echols did not want to speak for or against a merger, he said both departments have a data driven approach for making decisions.
“A lot of the individuals that we serve are from the city and the county, so coming together as one health agency will allow us to better leverage resources for the entire region,” Dr. Echols said. “It also increases our eligibility for additional federal and even national funding, so there are a lot of pros that are associated with one regional health department.”
Dr. Echols said there are small differences in some ordinances between the city and the county.
For example, both the city and county have a clean air code, as well as ordinances that govern smoking in doors. However, there are small differences related to the exemptions a business in the city or a business in the county can obtain.
“In the city, it’s 50 percent and in the county, it’s 60 percent of sales that have to be attributed to tobacco-related products,” Dr. Echols said.
Dr. Echols previously worked for the county and started a new job with the city last month. He said there haven’t been discussions about who would be in charge is a merger were to occur.
“No conversations have been had as it relates to who will assume the role of Deputy Mayor for Public Health if the merger occurs,” Dr. Echols said. “However, my sole focus right now is making sure that the services that are provided to the city of St. Louis residents and visitors are of excellent quality.”
Echols said ultimately, he is in support of “whatever is in the best interest of the residents of the St. Louis area.”
“We have to be aware of what’s happening across the region not just within the boundaries of the city of St. Louis.”
