ST. ANN (KMOV.com) - A controversial proposal in St. Ann would allow neighbors to have a say if someone wants to keep chickens in their backyard.
Recently, officials in St. Ann voted to allow residents to own chickens, joining other area cities such as Ladue and Eureka.
“I was really relieved, it felt like it had been a long fought battle,” said St. Ann resident Heather Lankford, who has long pushed for St. Ann to allow backyard chickens.
But some are having second thoughts.
“But he (St. Ann’s mayor) is now backtracking and trying to add a revision that says if my neighbors do not approve of me getting chickens, then they can say no, which is a personal property issue,” said Lankford.
St. Ann residents in support of backyard chickens say such an ordinance will create problems between neighbors, especially among those that do not get along.
The mayor says officials are just trying to find common ground.
“If we allow them to say your neighbor can keep you from having chickens, what’s going to be next? Is my neighbor going to be able to tell me I can’t have a trampoline or say I can’t have a pit bull because they don’t like them?” said Lankford.
The mayor says the plan is to introduce a new ordinance in the coming week. It could involve the city reaching out to neighbors, or a homeowner might have to ask the neighbor for written permission.
The mayor added that such an ordinance would only affect about 15 percent of St. Ann’s population because the law only allows people with certain size yards to have chickens.
