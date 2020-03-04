JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri House gave approval Tuesday on legislation that will reduce the state sales tax on feminine care products.
The product would set the tax rate for tampons, pads and other products at 1.2%, significantly down from the current rate of 4.2%.
The new rate would match the tax for most foods.
[READ: New proposed bill will require Missouri schools to provide free tampons and pads]
The legislation is being sponsored by Rep. Jim Neely, who is running for governor in the primary against Governor Parson.
The proposal has support of many, including Democrat Rep. Gina Mitten, of Richmond Heights.
The legislation needs one more vote in the House before moving to the Senate.
