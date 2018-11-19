CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV.com) – School administrators in Illinois are saying no to arming teachers in the classroom.
On Saturday, the Illinois Association of School Boards voted down a plan to let local school boards arm faculty members at school. The plan would have also needed the approval of state legislature.
Current law prohibits anyone from possessing a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
