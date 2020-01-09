ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 has learned there’s a new proposal to majorly shake up the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
A group of aldermen are calling out the police chief and creating their own plan to make the department more efficient. They're also angling to cut crime.
The City of St. Louis has six police districts and some alderman told News 4 that isn't working. The proposed plan would cut down on the number of top brass within the department to free up money and resources for more officers on the streets.
"Is this forcing his hand? Absolutely. Is this forcing the mayor's hand? Absolutely. Their failure to respond, can not be our failure to act," 21st Ward Alderman John Collins Muhammad said.
Muhammad’s legislation aims at increasing the number of police patrol districts from the current six to seven. The bill would also cut down on “white shirts” meaning majors, captains, and lieutenants.
"What it does it puts more of the blue shirts, or the working guys out on the street. We've actually sat down with the police association and with police officers and actually a majority of the people we've talked to say we are so top heavy," Alderman Joe Vacarro said.
Vacarro and Muhammad are both pushing the change saying since the state gave control of the department back to the city in 2012 it's become more top heavy.
Vaccaro said under state control the department had one major. Now, under city control, there are five.
Based on salary data obtained from the police department, those five majors make a combined annual salary of nearly $475,000.
"Do we need these five majors who have a full staff with three or four people for each one of them? So if we free up those five majors positions we can hire two police officers for that same salary for each one, so that's 10," Vacarro said. "We're saying by attrition. We're not going to throw these guys out the door, we're saying as a major retires, we're not going to promote someone from lieutenant to major."
To get a response, we requested an interview with Chief John Hayden but we were told he wasn't available. However, News 4 sat down with him last week and asked him if the department was too top heavy.
"The ratio that we have has been well founded. There is nothing that would say based on what is going on. Again what's going on is people are choosing to use firearms in situations that are risky from the start,” Hayden said.
Both Vacarro and Muhammad said with fewer people wanting to become police officers across the country this plan best utilizes the resources the department has and sets the city up for the future.
"This is about making sure that our police department is efficiently ran [sic] and right now it's not. Crime is steadily going up in the City of St. Louis," Muhammad said.
There is a current bill in front of the board of alderman that addresses police "redistricting." However on Friday, Alderman Muhammad will ask that the bill be brought back to the public safety committee for these new ideas to be added next week.
Mayor Lyda Krewson's office had this to say about the proposal:
"This language hasn't even been introduced on the floor of the board of aldermen. So it would be entirely too premature to offer a comment. We don't see how Board Bill 107, as currently written, addresses our staffing or salary challenges, we do look forward to continuing this important conversation with the board of aldermen."
