ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to announce plans for a new mask mandate Monday morning.

Last week, the health director wrote a letter to the county council asking to discuss a mask mandate public health order stating the department would like "to present the reasons why face coverings are still effective and necessary for our current case transmission and to seek the support of the council to authorize an appropriate public health order."

The County Council decided to hold a special meeting, but it has not been scheduled yet, according to the county’s website.

A spokesperson for Page said his announcement will be for a mandate which differs from the mandate put on hold by a judge this summer. The council will have to vote on it, but it appears the council could support it.

