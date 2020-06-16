O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Don't expect marijuana dispensaries to open in O'Fallon, Illinois anytime soon as the city council advances a proposal banning recreational dispensaries.
The push for the ban comes despite O’Fallon voter approval in March and statewide legalization this year.
Under the measure, businesses would be allowed to sell medical marijuana.
A final vote is expected next month.
