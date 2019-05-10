ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --A popular nightlife spot on Cherokee Street will close its doors next week.
In a statement posted on the bar's website, owner Tatyana Telnikova- who also owns HandleBar in The Grove- said in order to remain open, she would have had to spend money and time that wasn't available.
"Small business is often a challenging endeavor and unfortunately this year the bar became financially non viable. Due to a variety of circumstances we experienced a gradual dip in sales that is hard to recover from without a large time and possibly financial investment that I can not afford as I choose to focus on the HandleBar, and on my best project yet - a beautiful 8-month-old daughter."
Sunday the 19th will be the final day of operation. There is no announcement about may open in the bar's place
