ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Jonas Brothers will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in September, and all attendees will need to show they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof a recent negative COVID-19 test.
“The Remember This Tour” will stop at the outdoor Maryland Heights concert venue on Sept. 7, 2021. Concert attendees must show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or show they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of the concert. Anyone not eligible to be vaccinated or that cannot get the vaccine for medical reasons will also be required to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 before the concert.
The Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will not start requiring the vaccine or a negative test until October 4, per Live Nation policy. However, anyone performing at the amphitheater before October 4 may institute such a policy for their own concert.
Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
