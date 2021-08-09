ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Pageant and Delmar Hall is the latest establishment in the St. Louis area to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.

Some St. Louis restaurants starting to require COVID-19 vaccinations You may need a COVID-19 vaccination before going to some of your favorite St. Louis spots. Some city restaurants and bars are starting to require it for indoor dining.

Starting Monday, customers will have to provide proof that at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered or they have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. A paper copy or a screenshot on your phone along with a matching photo ID will be accepted.

The policy will remain in effect until further notice. The venue will also require guests to always wear face coverings unless they’re eating or drinking. Face shields, gaiters, and bandanas are not accepted as face coverings per their guidelines. You can purchase a mask for $1 if you need one.

Last week, a string of restaurants across St. Louis announced new vaccination requirements for customers and employees.

For more information, click here.