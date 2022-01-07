Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test needed for indoor areas of Soulard Mardi Gras

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There are plans to hold an in-person Mardi Gras celebration in Soulard this year, but with changes.
To get into any indoor event during Mardi Gras season, a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry is required. At-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted.
St. Louis Mardi Gras will have some star power this year!
Event organizers say many of the outside party tents set up on parade day will be considered indoor venues.
"We have a number of large tents that day in the neighborhood, all of those will follow these guidelines. There are bars and restaurants in the neighborhood which put up their own outdoor structures, their own tents, we can't really tell them what to do inside their space. So our rules are for the ones that we produce and control," said St. Louis Mardi Gras Foundation President Mack Bradley.
The Grand Parade will be on February 26.
