ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Mahler Ballroom in the Central West End hosts weddings, fundraisers, and even high school proms. But the popular venue has sat quiet since early March because of the pandemic.
"We've been able to do no business in this time." said owner Ken Fowler. "So basically you sit and watch your business bleed out."
Grandview High School in Hillsboro was scheduled to hold its senior prom at the Mahler Ballroom. Students were looking forward to one of the milestone events at the end of their senior year.
"It's pretty important to me because it's something you've looked forward to since your freshman year; being able to go to your senior prom. Especially with all your friends and everything," said senior Justin Fitzsimmons.
The deposit for the venue was $2,000. Grandview High students hold fundraisers throughout their four years of high school to pay for their senior prom.
Fitzsimmons' mother, Cheryl Tribout, told News 4, "The kids worked their butts off since they were freshman to raise this money,"
Because of social distancing rules, the school canceled the prom and Mahler Ballroom notified the school that the contract specified the $2,000 deposit was non-refundable. But in the last 24 hours parents took to social media to criticize the owner of the venue for not refunding the money.
Fowler offered to apply the money toward next year's prom. But parents complained that the seniors had raised the money specifically for their senior year prom.
"So these kids still lose out. And that does not help them this year," said Tribout.
Fowler said the check for the deposit came from the high school, but when he learned that the money was raised by the students and couldn't be applied to next year's prom, he quickly decided to refund the money.
"And as soon as they informed me this was a check written by the school but the money was in the kids' account, the refund was immediate," said Fowler.
Cheryl Stukey, principal at Grandview High School, said the money will go toward the people who raised it.
"We'll put that right back in the senior fund and we'll make sure that money goes toward the seniors," she said.
Parents don't know if the district will be able to hold a prom and adhere to social distancing rules. But they're just glad that the money the students worked so heard to raise will come back to them.
"I'm really happy they've decided to be decent to these kids and give that money back," said Tribout.
