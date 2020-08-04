ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In a primary election shocker, Cori Bush has defeated long-time Congressman Lacy Clay and essentially locked up Missouri’s 1st Congressional seat.
Bush, a progressive and activist, tried unseating Clay in 2018 but didn’t have the money or name recognition to spark a legitimate challenge losing by 20. This time she was able to pull out the victory winning 49%-46%.
"It is historic that this year of all years that we're sending a Black, working-class, single mother to Congress," Bush said in her victory speech late Tuesday. "We about to change the world."
Clay, 64, a 10-term incumbent has served in the US House of Representatives since 2000 when his father retired. A Clay has held the seat since 1969. Clay is the seventh House incumbent to lose a primary in this election cycle.
Bush ran on a promise of progress saying it was time for someone who understood the issues that St. Louisans face to represent them in Washington, DC.
"I have lived unhoused with two babies, I've worked on the minimum wage, I've been unemployed," Bush said. "When I talk about canceling student debt and making state colleges and trade schools free, it would take the burden off us.”
Missouri’s First Congressional District encompasses St. Louis City and north St. Louis County. The race is expected to go to the Democrats. Bush would be the first female representative for the House district as well as the first Black woman to win the seat.
