ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been called "an epidemic within a pandemic" and now drug deaths are hitting a record high in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But some addicts who want help say they can't get it because of the pandemic.
One person News 4 talked to say they want to remain anonymous because they hope to return to a career in the medical field one day.
"I just love helping people," that person said.
But that was no match for something even stronger.
"I had a kidney issue and they prescribed me pain pills as an adolescent and that led to the addiction of opiates so I've been fighting it on and off for years," they said.
This person says it wasn't even about getting high. They use drugs to avoid feeling sick, saying when they've tried to quit in the past, they ended up having seizures.
"I didn’t ask for this. I didn’t want this. I would like to be working and have stability in my life which I haven't had in a long time," they said.
This person says they've been weaning off methadone to prepare to be admitted to Mercy Hospital Jefferson's inpatient acute withdrawal management program. Then, they got a call, saying the program was on hold due to Covid.
"She said she was really sorry and I was devastated because I just want to be better and I want that help so bad and to be told no and I've worked and had to go through hell to get here," they said.
Mercy declined an interview but released a statement, saying:
"Mercy, along with the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and health care organizations across the country, has shared that a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients can impact other services a hospital can provide its community. Unfortunately, to make beds and co-workers available to care for the number of acutely ill patients at Mercy Hospital Jefferson, we are currently having to redirect patients from the Mercy StepOne service to other acute withdrawal programs in the region. We have successfully placed almost every patient seeking this care and continue to work with other organizations to ensure every patient receives the care they need. We will continue to find other placements for these patients until conditions allow us to resume this service at Mercy Hospital Jefferson."
But many other medical stabilization programs are suspended, too, including at Christian Northeast and Alton Memorial. At Missouri Baptist in Sullivan, hospital leaders say they are re-assessing the detox program each day, and availability depends on patient census throughout the rest of the hospital.
The addict News 4 talked to said the delay makes them feel like their illness is taking a back seat to others.
"There are so many people that live with this and to be looked at like you're less than or you don't deserve the help is terrible," they said.
A Mercy spokesperson said there is not a single, specific benchmark to decide when the program will start again. They said the hospital regularly reassesses, looking at a combination of the total number of patients, the acuity of the patient population and the number of available co-workers.
A spokesperson for SSM Health says their behavioral health services, including stabilization services and treatment & recovery, are on-going. In fact, they added, admissions are up 14 percent at behavioral health programs at SSM Health DePaul and they are continuing in-person therapy sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.