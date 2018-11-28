FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - A highly successful program for young men and women interested in law enforcement is kicking off its fourth session.
Fairview Heights police and the Illinois State Police have teamed up for the Metro East Cadets program, which is for men and women ages 14-21.
Cadets will learn proper techniques, ethics, teamwork and leadership skills. The departments benefit as well.
The Fairview Heights Police Department has hired a couple of officers who completed the program.
