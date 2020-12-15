ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The countdown begins as we inch closer to Christmas and the holiday season.
But this year, you can help support first responders and their families with help from the St. Louis Hero Network. The organization has launched the 12 days of Christmas campaign which lets people adopt a first responder family.
For the next 12 days, a different first responder, including officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers, will be highlighted and people can donate to them.
Currently the familes of fallen St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Bohannon, Illinois State Trooper Nick Hopkins and Godfrey Fire Captain Jake Ringering are featured.
All three men died in the line of duty.
If you'd like to donate to any of the first responders, click here.
