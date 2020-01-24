MUNCIE, In. (CNN) -- A Ball State University professor is apologizing after calling campus police on a student who refused to switch seats with someone during class.
A video of the confrontation went viral on social media. The video, now viewed more than 100,000 times on twitter, shows campus police interrupting a Tuesday morning marketing class at the university
"I was scared I was going to get shot, I was going to get tased, get beat, arrested, I didn't know,” said Sultan Benson, the student at the center of the incident. “Honestly I didn't know."
Benson said his professor called for police after he declined to move from a seat in the back of the room to a newly vacated one in the front.
"30 minutes into class, a young lady had to leave for some reason. We're unsure of what the reasoning was. But she sits directly in the front of the classroom. About five minutes after that, the professor asked me to move to that seat. Mind you, I have my book bag and everything already undone. My laptop's plugged in, it's charging," he said.
Benson, a business major set to graduate in May, said he politely refused and explained why.
He called the exchange “calm” and says he was “caught off guard” when it escalated within minutes.
"He gave me the two options of, 'You can move or I can call the police,'” Benson said. “You’re gonna call the police?'"
He did.
Two officers showed up, prompting a junior to start recording on his phone.
The student requested anonymity, but said, “it was so unprofessional and unethical of a professor, of a college esteemed professor, to do. It wasn't right. So I felt like it needed to be seen."
In the video, you can hear officers asking for witness input.
An officer asked if Benson was being disruptive, and several students quickly replied that he wasn’t.
Three other students were sitting in the back and weren't told to move, and Benson believes he was singled out because he was the only black student in the back of class.
"He says a bunch of off-the-wall things,” Benson said of the professor. “If I'm being honest. He's stuck in the past."
On Wednesday, university officials issued a statement saying they're working to understand what happened and how they can improve.
They vowed to put “educational and preventive measures in place” and said the faculty member involved emailed an apology to students.
Benson said he isn't apologizing for standing his ground.
"Ball State is what you make it. Try to speak out. Don't be afraid. Speak your mind. Don't let anybody silence you," he said.
In his apology email, the professor wrote:
"As a professor at Ball State University, it is my responsibility to ensure that you and all of my students receive an excellent educational experience.
I am sorry that my actions today did not contribute to that."
The professor was not available for an interview.
