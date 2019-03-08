GODFREY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An impressive procession was held Friday to honor an injured firefighter.
First responders lined I-255 and were up on overpasses as Luke Warner was transported to his home in Godfey, Illinois. A hero’s welcome was waiting as friends and family helped escort him into his home.
Warner broke both legs and suffered other injuries while fighting a house fire near Bethalto on Tuesday.
Captain Jake Ringering was killed in that fire.
Funeral services for Ringering are set for Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.