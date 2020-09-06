ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A procession and funeral was held Sunday for Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was killed in the line of the duty while responding to a call south of Tower Grove Park last weekend.
The procession began in the 1900 block of Union, went south through Forest Park and ended at the Cathedral Basilica on Lindell where the memorial service started at 2:00 p.m.
Hundreds paid their respects to Bohannon's family at the visitation on Saturday.
He leaves behind a wife and three children.
