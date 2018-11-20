ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has a website set up for you if you’ve had any problems while flying.
The USDoT has information available, including things like understanding your rights if you get bumped from a flight.
There’s even a link to file a consumer complaint if you can’t resolve your problem with the airline.
The website highlights the following issues for air travelers:
- Bumping
- Tarmac Delays
- Flight Delays and Cancellations
- Flying with a Disability
- Passengers' Right to Fly Free from Discrimination
- Lost, Delayed, or Damaged Baggage
- How to File a Consumer Complaint
- Family Seating
- Refunds
- Frequent Flyer Programs
- Buying a Ticket
- Charter Flights
