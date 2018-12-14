BEL-RIDGE Mo. (KMOV.com) - Green stickers reading “not approved for occupancy” are plastered on numerous windows at the Springwood Apartments in Bel-Ridge.
The complex has a total of 270 apartments.
Bel-Ridge alderman Mike Ruff says the complex is riddled with problems including “major mold, heating and AC not working.”
Residents aren’t surprised by the issues.
Stanley Jones told News 4 his heat “barely” works and adds he doesn't "have heat in the bedroom, or in the bathroom.”
In August, structural issues at the apartment including crumbling concrete walkways were noticeable. At the time, Dominick Moore told News 4 his unit was condemned leading him to sleep in his car.
Now his lawyers are suing the owners.
Moore is represented by Rob Swearingen of Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. Swearingen says he’s representing 10 Springwood residents and litigation is pending.
Swearingen’s lawsuit claims T.E.H Realty and T.E.H. Management knowingly moved Moore into a rental property that was “structurally defective and unsafe.”
Swearingen said many residents stay at the complex because “low income is hard to obtain. They are living in these conditions because they don’t have the money to go.”
Missouri American Water told News 4 Thursday water was shut off to a building on Torchlite Lane and disconnections at multiple addresses in the complex were “imminent.”
Tenants say apartment management is responsible for the water bill.
Alderman Ruff said the city is issuing condemnation notices and citations as problems are discovered at the complex.
READ: Attorney General launches investigation into troubled St. Louis County apartment complex
When asked if the city has considered shutting the “whole place down” he responded “yes.”
Ruff also said some tenants were moved into the complex without proper occupancy permits. Several workers were observed entering and leaving some of the condemned apartment units Friday.
Nobody inside the management office would comment to News 4.
A company representative in Kansas City emailed the following statement Friday afternoon.
“T.E.H. has implemented a comprehensive and fast-moving maintenance plan to fix the issues at Springwood, one building at a time, with the goal of restoring all units in the coming weeks. All water access at the facility has been restored, and we are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and discomfort this caused our residents.
Due to a recent management change at Springwood, invoices were not processed correctly but we have identified the problem and have resolved the issue. T.E.H. is committed to providing safe and affordable housing options for our residents, and we will continue to work towards this goal.”
Stay with News 4 for continuing coverage of the issues at Springwood Apartments in Bel-Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.