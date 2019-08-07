ST. LOUIS (AP) — Taxpayers have been billed nearly $400,000 by the special prosecutor in a perjury investigation involving the St. Louis prosecutor's office, nearly half of which was used in court fights.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained records showing that a judge has approved the $395,000 legal bill from Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody's law firm for work on the grand jury investigation of William Tisaby.
Tisaby was hired by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens. Tisaby was indicted in June, accused of lying during a deposition.
The former Republican governor was charged last year with felony invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of a woman during a 2015 extramarital affair in St. Louis. The charge was eventually dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.