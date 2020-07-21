ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Governor JB Pritzker issued a warning for the Metro East: if COVID-19 cases keep climbing the state could bring back restrictions on businesses.
St. Clair and Madison counties account for most of the coronavirus cases in the Metro East.
Pritzker discussed the danger at hand while visiting Collinsville Tuesday morning.
[RELATED: Tracking COVID-19 cases in Illinois]
“You've all seen the death toll rising in Arizona, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina and California. This is no joke. This is no hoax. The Metro East is tipping over to the higher case and death counts that we see in other parts of the country,” the governor said.
Pritzker said the state could bring back restrictions like closing indoor dining services and limiting group gathering sizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.