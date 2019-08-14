DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The parents of the Dayton gunman and the sister he shot and killed will be holding private memorial services.
A funeral home in their hometown of Bellbrook posted obituaries for 24-year-old Connor Betts and his 22-year-old sister, Megan.
There were no details on when the services would be held.
Police say Connor Betts killed nine people in Dayton on Aug. 4 before officers shot and killed him. Investigators say it's not clear whether he targeted his sister.
The gunman's friend who police say bought items Betts used in the shooting will be in court Wednesday on an unrelated charge.
The obituary for Connor Betts says he had been working as a grill cook and studying at Sinclair Community College.
His sister was to graduate from Wright State University in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.