ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The cars have red and blue lights, a shield and the word ‘police’ on the side. They’re a new addition to downtown St. Louis.
“I thought is this a police car? Did they get a new logo?” asked Mitch Eagles when he first saw them in January. “It was actually the day after I saw this story about fake police officers trying to rob people.”
The cars are owned by a company called The City’s Finest. While they’re a new fixture in downtown, they have been patrolling the Central West End and The Grove for years.
“We want a visible police presence in the neighborhood,” explained Jim Whyte with the Central West End Security Initiative.
The Central West End pays for the private security firm through tax dollars in the special business district, a similar strategy played out in other neighborhoods where residents pay extra in taxes for additional security. That security comes with bikes, ATVs and cars all with the word 'police.'
“I think it’s important to put that on the vehicle to let people walking their dogs know, ‘hey, there’s a police officer right there,’ or to let bad guys know that’s a police officer driving around.
News 4 learned while the people behind the wheel are working as employees for The City’s Finest (TCF), the majority are police officers.
“When the public sees us, we want them to look at us like a police officer, because that’s what we are,” explained Charles Betts, a retired homicide detective and owner of TCF.
He says they are an approved employer of St. Louis City police officers working secondary. The officers wear their department issued uniforms, and per department and state policy, the officers retain the same power even when they are off-duty.
“We actually answer for the police department from time to time, with the well known shortages of police officers in the City of St. Louis, we sometimes fill that void, actually quite often,’ said Betts.
In 2018, his officers made 167 arrests in their areas of patrol across the city.
But there are some limitations. He said officers cannot transport an arrested individual. They also cannot engage in pursuits.
Per TCF’s handbook, employees are expected to be proactive during patrols. But they are limited by policies set forth by SLMPD, such as not being allowed to use TASERs during secondary employment. All of the officers use GPS tracking devices during shifts. The shifts are limited to four hours.
But Betts say they do have some non-SLMPD officers.
“I hire firemen, I hire civilians for guide positions,” he said.
He also said some sheriff’s department employees work for the company.
St. Louis’ Public Safety Director met with the company on Monday after some concerns had been raised.
Betts said the city asked them to remove the “traffic safety” decal from the cars, but ‘police’ is allowed to stay.
“We’re not here to pretend to be police officers, we are police officers,” Betts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.