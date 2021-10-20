ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 44-foot-long boat is stuck on the Chain of Rocks in the Mississippi River.
As of Tuesday, the boat has been stuck for two weeks. Now, the U.S. Coast Guard reports a private salvage company has been hired to pull the boat out. A small barge has been moved into place to help in the removal.
There is no word on when exactly removal of the boat will take place. The Coast Guard is not directly involved in the salvage operation.
