SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois' Democratic governor on Monday welcomed Joe Biden's immediate response as president-elect to the coronavirus pandemic, signaling the incoming Democratic administration's plans could bring welcome health care assistance and relief from destruction caused by the virus.
Biden's first public comments after meeting with a newly formed coronavirus task force were about wearing facial coverings and expanding testing and tracing.
"I've been calling for a national mask mandate for some time," Pritzker said on the fifth straight day Illinois has recorded more than 10,000 new cases. As for testing, he said, "We need more."
