SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a pathway for Illinois to fully reopen along with expanding vaccine eligibility.
Thursday morning, Pritzker was joined by Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike to announce a pathway for the state to move to Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois Plan. Currently, all regions in Illinois are in Phase 4 of the five-phase mitigation plan. Prizker said a “Bridge Phase” has been developed to serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased operations before opening the state to Phase 5. All regions of the state will move through the “Bridge Phase” and ultimately to Phase 5 together, Pritzker said.
Under the “Bridge Phase” health and fitness facilities, offices, retail shops, amusement parks and museums will be able to have 60% capacity. Social events will be able to have 250 people inside and 500 people outside, and ticketed and seated spectator events can have 60% capacity.
At restaurants, there will be a 30% capacity limited indoors in standing areas and a 50% capacity in standing areas outdoors. Groups larger than 10 will still be prohibited in seated areas.
Pritzker said as an update to the current Phase 4 mitigations, those with proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 1-3 days before an event or outing will not count against capacity limits.
The state can advance to the “Bridge Phase” when it reaches a 70% first dose vaccination rate for residents 65 and over, maintain a 20% or lower ICU bed availably rate and hold steady on COVID-19 and COVID-like illness hospital admissions, mortality rate, and case rate over a 28-day monitoring period. Then, to move into Phase 5, the state must reach a 50% vaccination rate for residents age 16 and over and meet the same metrics and rates required to enter the transition phase, over an additional 28-day period.
Also Thursday, Pritzker said COVID-19 vaccine eligibility would be expanded to include all Illinois residents age 16 and older starting April 12. The state is currently averaging 100,000 vaccine administrations daily. “With projections from the Biden Administration indicating that weekly vaccine deliveries to Illinois will surpass one million doses in April, it is fully in our power to turn the page on this dark and devastating chapter even as we race a tough clock: the new variants,” Pritzker said.
According to state officials, more than 1 in 4 adults over the age of 16, including over 58% of residents age 65 and over have been given the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine will not be able to schedule to receive it when eligibility expands until April 12. How to book a vaccine appointment or for more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.