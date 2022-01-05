CHICAGO (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will work remotely after having close contact with a state employee with COVID-19, the governor's office said Wednesday.
A statement stated Pritzker tested negative for the coronavirus Wednesday morning, but will isolate "out of an abundance of caution." He will work remotely through Sunday.
"Experts recommend limiting contact after exposure if possible" the statement said. "With the Omicron variant spreading across the state, the governor is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of the virus."
Illinois continues to urge residents to stay home when sick or after coming in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The statement did not say which state employee tested positive.
