EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to announce a statewide indoor mask mandate and vaccination requirement for teachers on Thursday.
Pritzker’s statewide mask mandate will reportedly require everyone age 2 and older to wear a face covering when inside. Gyms, grocery stores, restaurants and bars would be among the places masking would be required indoors.
According to reports, the vaccine mandate would require teachers in Kindergarten through college to either receive the coronavirus vaccine or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing through an enhanced protocols program.
The motive behind the anticipated mandates is increasing hospitalizations in younger people and the unvaccinated, along with increasing reports of breakthrough cases among those who are vaccinated. The latest data shows high COVID-19 transmission in every Illinois county.
Illinois currently has a mandate requiring masks in schools and long-term care facilities.
Pritzker has a press conference scheduled for 10 a.m. where he is expected to make the announcements. News 4 will stream the event live on Facebook, Twitter, KMOV.com and the KMOV News app.
