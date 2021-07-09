SKOKIE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law requiring Asian-American history to be taught in schools.
The curriculum must include the events of Asian-American history, including the history of Asian-Americans in Illinois and the Midwest, as well as the contributions of Asian-Americans toward advancing civil rights from the 19th century onward.
It makes Illinois the first state in the country to require such curriculum.
"We are setting a new standard for what it means to truly reckon with our history," Pritzker said. "It's a new standard that helps us understand one another, and ultimately to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals."
The law takes effect on January 1 and the requirement begins with the start of the 2022-2023 school year.
