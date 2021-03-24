Illinois Governor Pritzker received his Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois' governor rolled up his sleeve Wednesday to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. The 56-year-old J.B. Pritzker says he's eligible for the vaccine as a government worker.

He says he stepped up at a mass vaccination site on the Illinois State Fairgrounds to set an example in an effort to stymie coronavirus illness.

Before receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, he said, "I'm not a doctor, but I trust doctors."

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require a second dose several weeks after the first.

