ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has not yet closed schools for the remainder of the year amid concerns caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Pritzker formed a 25-member task force made of superintendents, lawmakers and school board members and Dr. Brad Skertich is one of them.
"To just brainstorm and share ideas as we transition during the school closure to remote learning over the last 2-3 weeks," Skertich said. He's the Collinsville, Ill. school district superintendent.
The task force's goals are to feed students, communicate with parents and guide academics.
"We are building this plan as we act it out as well. There hasn't been the trial and error in a plan that we could normally get," Skertich said.
Skertich said Illinois' 850 plus school districts vary in how they teach during the pandemic; some only through pencil and paper packets, some with online courses and others through videos.
"This is difficult on students," Skertich said. "This is difficult on parents and difficult on teachers and educators as well."
Schools are scheduled to open May 1 but the governor will revisit this near the end of April.
