Illinois (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday the state's mask mandate will stay in place until hospitalizations drop across the state.
Pritzker also said the vaccination rate will influence future decisions on the mandate. An indoor mask mandate went into effect in Illinois Aug. 30 of this year.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's statewide indoor mask mandate will take effect Monday.
Prior to the Aug. 30 indoor mandate, Illinois had a mask requirement for all schools. A group of parents filed a lawsuit against more than 140 school districts, Pritzker and others over COVID-19 protocols.
A group of parents has filed a lawsuit against 145 Illinois school districts, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others over COVID-19 mask requirements and school exclusions.
As of Wednesday, 70.6 percent of Illinois' 12-and-over population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
