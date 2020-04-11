ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The state of Illinois is offering new programs to help residents better deal with the physical and mental stress of the coronavirus outbreak.
Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement Saturday afternoon during his briefing on how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois mental health officials have launched a free emotional-support text line.
Residents can text "talk" to 552020 and a counselor will call them within 24 hours. People can also text the same number with key words such as "unemployment' or "food' or 'shelter' and will receive information on how to access services.
Illinois is also starting a new remote patient monitoring program for people who are recovering from COVID-19 at home or are just starting to experience symptoms.
Healthcare workers will digitally connect with people on a daily basis.
The hotline number is 833-673-5669 and more information can be found at www.osfhealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.