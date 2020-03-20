CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Gov. JB Pritzker has issued a stay-at-home order for all of Illinois due to worries over COVID-19.
The order goes into effect Saturday at 5pm and goes until April 7.
It is very similar to an order that has been issued by the governors of California and New York.
Under the order residents can still:
- Visit a hospital or doctor's office
- Go to the grocery store, pharmacy, gas station, pick up food as a restaurant
- Go running, hiking or walking the dog
- Go to work
Pritzker says all non-essential businesses must close or have employees work from home if possible and added that daycare will be provided for their kids. He is also urging people not to panic and crowd grocery stores.
Pritzker said he understands the order is disrupting livelihoods, but feels he has no choice.
"You can't have a livelihood if you don't have your life," said Pritzker.
Pritzker also ordered municipalities to halt all evictions.
Pritzker has already ordered the closure of dine-in restaurants and bars.
US Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth issued the following statement supporting the order:
“Governor Pritzker’s shelter-in-place order is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. This pandemic will continue to disrupt our daily lives, but it is more important than ever for all Illinoisans to follow official health and safety guidance, practice social distancing, and do everything in their power to avoid infecting themselves and others in their community. Our actions today will save lives tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.