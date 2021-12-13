Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Illinois towns impacted by tornado, storms

ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) - On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker issued a proclamation for areas affected for areas impacted by severe storms and tornadoes in Illinois.
In Madison County, an Amazon warehouse building was ripped apart by the tornado, causing it to collapse. Six people were killed and several others injured. Forty-five other people made it out safely from the warehouse, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Saturday.
In other parts of the state, high winds caused downed powerline and other damages. The order will allow the state use resources and equipment to help recovery efforts in those communities.
My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” said Governor JB Pritzker. "We are working directly with the White House and FEMA to ensure access to all federal resources for this community. And as local entities work to secure federal reimbursements and recovery dollars, we will assist every step of the way.”
Pritzker vowed a thorough investigation during his Monday press conference.
"We are ensuring that there is a full understanding to these individuals in their final moments to make sure that all Illinoisans make it home safe at the end of their shifts," Pritzker said.
