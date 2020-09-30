ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As tough restrictions stay in place in the Metro East, some businesses are pushing to separate St. Clair County from the region seeing the spike.
For now, St. Clair County is part of Metro East Region 4. The area surpassed an 8-percent positivity rate last month, sparking the state to enact extra precautions. Leaders say the positivity rate in St. Clair County is much lower than other nearby counties.
"This morning, I’ve already fielded some calls from business owners asking what else can they do to help,” said Herb Simmons, with the St. Clair County EMA. “I mean they’re really wanting to help so we can get to open back up. But we actually need the region, because we're being judged as a region."
St. Clair County officials sent a letter to the Illinois Department of Public Health asking that the county be exempt from the restrictions placed on the entire region.
Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he doesn't plan on obliging the request.
"It is not a good idea in my view to break this down into counties across the State of Illinois," he said. "But if we can work with counties and county public health officials and bring down positivity rates that is the right solution."
