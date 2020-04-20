ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- As cases in Illinois toppled over 30,000, Gov. JB Pritzker has arranged for two flights to bring in a huge supply of PPE from China to Illinois.
"These millions of masks and gloves will be taken to our state warehouse where inventory and performance quality checks are done, before we ship them out to keep our first responders and health care professionals protected as they work to keep us safe," he tweeted.
READ: Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down case numbers in Missouri, Illinois
The governor said it's not typical for a state to directly airlift supplies from another country.
"If an airlift is what it takes to bring the PPE to protect our nurses, firefighters, police officers and other essential workers, then it’s an airlift we’ll use — without hesitation," he added.
Once the equipment arrives, the Illinois National Guard will handle the delivery and make sure the equipment gets to the front lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.