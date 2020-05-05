CHICAGO (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan to begin reopening the state while maintaining public health as best as possible called Restore Illinois.
The five-phase procedure, which will be rolled out regionally, allows certain areas of the state to reopen ahead of others.
"Restore Illinois is a public health plan to safely reintroduce the parts of our lives that have been put on hold in our fight against COVID-19,” Gov. Pritzker said. “This is also a data-driven plan that operates on a region-by-region basis, a recognition that reality on the ground looks different in different areas of our state."
The state broke its 11 medical service regions into four statewide regions: Northeast Illinois (the area of most of the state's 65,000 cases), North Central Illinois, Central Illinois and Southern Illinois.
As communities in those regions move through the phases, they can open according to the guidelines.
The five phases for each health region are as follows:
Phase 1
Rapid Spread: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the
hospital is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay at home and social distancing guidelines are put in place and only
essential businesses remain open. Every region has experienced this phase once already, and could return to it if
mitigation efforts are unsuccessful.
Phase 2
Flattening: The rate of infection among those tested and the number of patients admitted to the hospital
beds and ICU beds increases at an ever slower rate, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Nonessential retail stores reopen for curb-side pickup and delivery. Illinoisans are directed to wear a face covering when
outside the home and can begin enjoying additional outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing while practicing
social distancing. To varying degrees, every region is experiencing flattening as of early May.
Phase 3
Recovery: The rate of infection among those surveillance tested, the number of patients admitted to the
hospital, and the number of patients needing ICU beds is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail,
barbershops and salons can reopen to the public with capacity and other limits and safety precautions. Gatherings
limited to 10 people or fewer are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 4
Revitalization: The rate of infection among those surveillance tested and the number of patients admitted
to the hospital continues to decline. Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel
resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Face coverings
and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 5
Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any
new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions,
festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools and places of recreation can open with new
safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.