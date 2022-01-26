EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced more funding for infrastructure is going towards Illinois projects.
Wednesday, Pritzker announced an additional $222 million will be given for infrastructure needs. He made the announcement at the Metrobus Operations Illinois Facility in East St. Louis.
The governor said the mix of federal and state funding will upgrade ports and public transportation needs, 51 projects in total across Illinois.
According the governor's office, more than 1 billion tons of goods are transported in Illinois via ports, roads, railways and air. It's estimated that more than 540,000 jobs will be created from the improvements.
"When all said and done, Rebuild Illinois will have founded over $600 million worth of expansions, enhancements and renovations of public ports and transit systems outside of Chicago," Pritzker said.
The Emerson Park transit station in East St. Louis is one of the upgrades.
"This facility answers a lot of the questions the public has had about safety," said St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern.
The upgraded building will house St. Clair County sheriff deputies, the transit control center, 911 dispatch and mental health resources.
"It has its problems," one MetroBus rider told News 4. "Several things have taken place. I think if they had more security on the buses, it would cause a lot of that to not be happening."
America's Central Port in Granite City will also see improvements from the funding according to officials at Wednesday's press conference.
"Rebuild Illinois has a real focus on investing in areas that have been left out and left behind. This is certainly one of those areas," Pritzker said.
