SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced new mitigation efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
Pritzker announced that the state is instituting a mask requirement in all schools, preschool through high school, including day cares. It also applies to inside sports, Pritzker noted.
"This isn't just happening to young people. To everyone listening: I wish we could have avoided having COVID interfere with our summer. But the virus and its effects are increasing once again," Pritzker said in the announcement Wednesday.
To ensure schools have what they need, the state will supply masks to any school district that needs them, the governor mentioned.
Pritzker also mentioned that all state employees who work in congregate facilities are also required to be fully vaccinated and a universal mask mandate is also ordered in all long-term care facilities in Illinois.
