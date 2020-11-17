ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state will implement stricter restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
Pritzker's office announced the state will go into Tier 3, which aims to limit gatherings and encourages residents to stay home as much as possible.
Pritzker said the new restrictions are based on a simple premise: “If you don’t need to do it, don’t."
Under Tier 3, retail businesses including big box stores will be limited to 25% capacity. Traditional grocery stores and pharmacies will stay at 50% capacity.
Personal care services and fitness centers will operate at 25%. Bars and restaurants must close by 11pm and offer no indoor service. Casinos are to be closed.
At home gatherings are to be limited to only family and party venues and banquet centers cannot hold meetings. Funerals are limited to 10 people.
To see a full list of restrictions, click here.
The new restrictions take effect November 20.
The state warned if this round of mitigation efforts are not adhered to, further efforts, including a stay at home order, will be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.