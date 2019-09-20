ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A former Missouri state senator who served time in federal prison spoke to News 4 about what former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger will face in prison.
Stenger must report to a federal prison in Yankton, South Dakota by 1:00 p.m. Saturday after pleading guilty to charges in a pay-to-play scheme.
Just days after Stenger was sentenced, he reached out to former Missouri State Senator Jeff Smith, who was sentenced to a year in prison for hiding his role in a campaign cover-up during his run for Congress in 2004.
Part of his advice for Stenger is, “Prison is a lot like politics, don’t go into a neighborhood and act like you know everything, approach it with humility,” said Smith.
Smith said he was numb on the days leading up to reporting to prison.
“Your body numbs itself, it wasn’t anything I did intentionally, but just turned off and I really was numb from the day I pleaded guilty to the day I went to prison, I don’t remember much of anything at all,” Smith said.
Smith would later write a book about his prison experience in which he talked about how dehumanizing the prison system has become.
Anywhere from 10-20 percent of the inmate population at the prison in Yankton are said to be made up of white-collar criminals.
“Yankton receives good reviews. There’s actually a Yelp for prisons, people have been incarcerated say ‘this was the positive of my experience, this was the negative,” said Smith.
Stenger will be allowed visitors, but only on weekends.
Smith said the day he walked out of prison was indescribable.
“Being able to walk out of prison is an experience like I’ve never felt in my life,” he said.
If Stenger serves all of his sentence, he will walk free in July 2023.
