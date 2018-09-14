GREENVILLE, Ill. - A federal inmate who attacked a fellow inmate in prison with a “shank” was found guilty of assault Friday.
Detrick L. Layfield, 40, was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon intending bodily harm after he attacked another inmate, identified by court documents only as “S.D.”, at the Federal Correctional Institute in Greenville, Ill.
Authorities established Layfield assaulted the inmate with a “shank”, or a sharp, improvised weapon, on September 1, 2017.
Police said Layfield later enlisted the help of two other inmates to try to hide the shank’s location so it couldn’t be used in federal prosecution. However, one of the inmates revealed the shank’s location in an interview.
Shanks and other weapons are considered prison contraband, possession of which creates a separate offense.
Layfield was incarcerated based on a federal conviction out of the Western District of Kentucky at the time of the attack. He was scheduled to be released in July 2019.
Sentencing for this conviction is set for December 14, 2018.
Layfield could receive as much as 35 years in prison for the three offenses.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Prisons’ Special Investigations Section and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
