Prince Philip leaves hospital following heart surgery

(CNN) -- Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has left King Edward VII's Hospital in London one month after he was first admitted.
The 99-year-old had been recovering at the private hospital after having heart surgery at St Bartholomew's Hospital.
He was first admitted to the hospital on February 16.
A royal source told CNN last month that his admission was not an emergency and was not related to Covid-19.
Philip is married to Queen Elizabeth II and both have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
Philip, who turns 100 in June, stepped back from public life in 2017 and has been taken to the hospital several times in recent years. In December 2019, he received hospital treatment for a pre-existing condition.
